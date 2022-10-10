Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress questions CM Bhagwant Mann’s prolonged absence from Punjab

Congress questions CM Bhagwant Mann’s prolonged absence from Punjab

Published on Oct 10, 2022 02:10 AM IST

Referring to Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s absence from President Droupadi Murmu’s function in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that while it is the discretion and prerogative of the CM to choose the programmes he wants to attend and participate in, he should have ideally been present there since the President had come to the state for the first time.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s prolonged absence from Punjab, asking him not to waste and squander away precious resources of the state in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Congress on Sunday questioned chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s prolonged absence from Punjab, asking him not to waste and squander away precious resources of the state in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

He alleged that Punjab’s resources were being squandered away in poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. “Financial resources are being spent on advertisements in these two states,” he said, while pointing out how planeloads of MLAs and other people are being ferried to Gujarat at the cost of the Punjabis’ money, which the state cannot afford.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also expressed his anguish over Mann’s absence during the President’s visit. Calling it a “discourteous act”, Bajwa claimed that the AAP government is inherently anarchist since they do not even respect the highest constitutional chair. “Not only governor of Punjab, but the entire opposition condemned the CM for not rendering his constitutional obligations,” he said in a statement, adding, “Mann is badly occupied luring the voters of Gujarat and reciting poems of fake development and his hoax models. ”

Monday, October 10, 2022
