Congress seeks judicial probe into Mandi hooch tragedy

The opposition Congress on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into the Mandi hooch tragedy in which seven people died after consuming spurious liquor earlier this week.

Addressing a press conference, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) spokesperson Naresh Chauhan said that a sitting judge of the high court should conduct the inquiry into the case.

Accusing the BJP government of trying to protect the accused in the case, Chauhan also questioned the slow pace of the probe. Chauhan alleged that the liquor mafia was flourishing under the patronage of the BJP leaders.

After this tragic incident in the home district of the chief minister, the entire law and order situation in Himachal has been exposed, he said.

Chauhan said that the pace at which illegal drug trade is spreading in the state was quite concerning. He claimed that the present government under the current regime had totally collapsed and the mafia was ruling the roosts and have no fear of law as they were being protected by the government.

Chauhan demanded strict action against the culprits behind the hooch tragedy. He said that there is a need to keep a strict vigil on the borders so that smuggling of any kind of illegal drugs can be curbed.

He said when the illegal liquor trade is going on unabated in the home district of the chief minister then the situation in other districts can be gauged easily.