Congress slams BJP government for postponing paddy procurement

Slamming the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana for delaying the procurement of paddy, the Congress on Friday said postponement of procurement will prove detrimental to farmers’ interests.

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also demanded relaxation in moisture parameters for government procurement.

Attacking the BJP government’s decision to postpone procurement of paddy till October 11, Surjewala said the anti-farmer face of the Modi-Khattar governments has been exposed once again.

“The state government had announced to start paddy procurement from September 25 but the government is deferring it time and again. It is tormenting the farmers by announcing a new date every other week. Consequently, about 20 lakh quintal paddy is lying under the open skies in Haryana mandis,” Surjewala said.

The former minister said paddy had started arriving in mandis from September 20. “But 11 days have passed and not a grain of the crop at minimum support price (MSP) has been procured in Haryana. This is a clear conspiracy to end paddy procurement at MSP and leave farmers at the mercy of open markets,” he said.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a statement described the new government order on paddy procurement as a cruel joke on farmers.

“The government itself had fixed September 25 for start of procurement. Later, it was shifted to October 1 and now the purchase has been postponed till October 11,” Hooda said.

He said the farmers are bearing the brunt of the weather on one hand and the government’s shifting policies on the other.

Former minister Sampat Singh in a statement said the anti-farmer policies of the central and state governments are causing untold misery to the peasants. He said there will be utter chaos in the mandis if the crop is not lifted immediately.

The former minister said the government had set a target of procuring 60 lakh tonne of paddy. But the way procurement is being delayed, it might not even touch the half-way mark.