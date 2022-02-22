Congress slams Haryana govt for hiking development charges in urban areas

The Congress on Monday slammed the Haryana government for increasing development charges in municipal areas.

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said as per a February 18 order, development charges in urban areas will be levied at the rate of 5% of the collector rate.

“This means that now one will have to pay a fee of ₹1.50 lakh to ₹2 lakh to get the map of a 100 square yard house approved,’’ he said.

Surjewala said the development fee during the Congress government was ₹30 per square yard in the municipality, ₹50 per square yard in the municipal council, ₹100 per square yard in the municipal corporation and ₹150 per square yard in the Faridabad and Gurgaon municipal corporations.

The Congress leader said that due to extension of the jurisdiction of municipalities, many areas which were not earlier within the municipal limits have come under their jurisdiction and if a building owner applies for the plan or occupancy certificate, he will also have to deposit the full development charges at the collector rate. “This meant that even if one is residing in their ancestral property, one will have to pay development fee,’’ he said.

Also, whenever the collector rate increases, the development fee payable by the people living in the cities and towns of Haryana will automatically increase, the Congress leader said.

Accusing the BJP-JJP government in Haryana of robbing the hard-earned money of the people, Surjewala said it seems that the partnership of Khattar and Dushyant Chautala will make people of Haryana homeless.

“The BJP-JJP government has ruined Haryana’s financial health. With all-round corruption, misgovernance and financial mismanagement, the Khattar-Dushyant government has made the ‘economic condition’ of progressive Haryana worse than Bihar and UP. The BJP-JJP government is pushing the state in a debt trap and is taking it towards bankruptcy,” he said.

Move will ensure uniformity in development charges: Spokesperson

Reacting to Congress’ allegations, an urban local bodies spokesperson said the step will ensure uniformity in development charges across all urban local bodies (ULBs) in Haryana.

“Besides, the revenue the government would get collect through development charges will be spent on the same area so locals will get improved basic facilities,” the spokesperson said.

Referring to the Opposition’s charges, the spokesperson said the revision in development charges was for the betterment of residents, and it had not gone down well with some people who were trying to mislead people.

“The collector rate for each area varies according to its location and price index. For instance, in Gurugram, the collector rate is ₹1 lakh per yard, while the collector rate in Jind is ₹2,000 per yard. If one were to go by the wrong calculations of the Opposition leaders, if a house owner has to pay ₹1.50 - ₹2 lakh map approval fee for a house of 100 square yards, it means that the price of 100 square yard plot should be ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore, which is not feasible,’’ the spokesperson said.