Congress slams Sangrur SSP for ‘hailing’ Punjab CM on stage

Senior superintendent of police, Sangrur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday drew flak from Punjab Congress leaders after a video shared on social media showed him raising slogans in favour of chief minister Bhagwant Mann during an event in the district.

The video was from a cycle rally held on Sunday where Mann was the chief guest and Sidhu was addressing around 15,000 participants. He can be heard shouting “Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann Di Jai” as part of his speech. He had also shared the video on his social media account.

Brinder Singh Dhillon, president of the Punjab Youth Congress, wrote on Twitter that even as the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is bound by the code of conduct of Punjab Police, it seemed that he was “the new @AamAadmiParty candidate from Sangrur addressing his first election rally”.

“This is also the new “badlav” as far as @IPS_Association is concerned,” he added while taking a pot shot at the AAP’s pre-poll slogan of “Badlav” (change).

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who represents Bholath in the Punjab assembly, wrote on Twitter: “This only goes to show how the present @BhagwantMann govt is further politicising the police force! Police (are) to work according to the constitution and shouldn’t become an extension counter or wing of any political party.”

However, the SSP defended his speech. “We must see positivity in one of the biggest cycle rallies ever held in India with noble intentions to mobilise the youth against drug menace. Society in general appreciated this path-breaking initiative and participated in thousands. I don’t want to join issue with Brinder Dhillon. He might have some political compulsions to say all this. Given a chance, I will again say Bharat Mata di jai, Mere Sohne Punjab di jai, CM Bhagwant Mann di jai, Punjab Police di jai,” said Sidhu.

