Congress slams Sangrur SSP for ‘hailing’ Punjab CM on stage
Senior superintendent of police, Sangrur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday drew flak from Punjab Congress leaders after a video shared on social media showed him raising slogans in favour of chief minister Bhagwant Mann during an event in the district.
The video was from a cycle rally held on Sunday where Mann was the chief guest and Sidhu was addressing around 15,000 participants. He can be heard shouting “Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann Di Jai” as part of his speech. He had also shared the video on his social media account.
Brinder Singh Dhillon, president of the Punjab Youth Congress, wrote on Twitter that even as the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is bound by the code of conduct of Punjab Police, it seemed that he was “the new @AamAadmiParty candidate from Sangrur addressing his first election rally”.
“This is also the new “badlav” as far as @IPS_Association is concerned,” he added while taking a pot shot at the AAP’s pre-poll slogan of “Badlav” (change).
Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who represents Bholath in the Punjab assembly, wrote on Twitter: “This only goes to show how the present @BhagwantMann govt is further politicising the police force! Police (are) to work according to the constitution and shouldn’t become an extension counter or wing of any political party.”
However, the SSP defended his speech. “We must see positivity in one of the biggest cycle rallies ever held in India with noble intentions to mobilise the youth against drug menace. Society in general appreciated this path-breaking initiative and participated in thousands. I don’t want to join issue with Brinder Dhillon. He might have some political compulsions to say all this. Given a chance, I will again say Bharat Mata di jai, Mere Sohne Punjab di jai, CM Bhagwant Mann di jai, Punjab Police di jai,” said Sidhu.
Delhi-NCR likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm tonight, says IMD
Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected to bring more relief from the scorching heat in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday. The India Meteorological Department in a tweet said rainfall, accompanied with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kilometres per hour, are very likely to occur over Delhi and the national capital region during the night. Several flights and trains were cancelled due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar summoned for violating Covid rules at Mekedatu rally
Senior Congress leaders, including leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party's state unit president DK Shivakumar, were summoned by a city magistrate to appear before the court on Tuesday in a case related to violation of pandemic-related rules during a rally earlier this year. The summons were issued by the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate.
Wife, paramour arrested for husband’s murder
Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and hthe accused Najeera Khan'sparamour was arrested in Govandi on Sunday for allegedly killing the woman's husband after he discovered their affair. According to the police, the two stabbed the woman's husband, identified as Jamil Khan aka Shamsher, (33), with a kitchen knife after he caught them. Police officers said that the accused Najeera Khan had married the victim a few years back and had a two-year-old son.
Haryana urban body election dates announced: Check full schedule
Elections to the 93 urban bodies of Haryana municipal corporation are set to take place on June 19, the state election commission announced on Monday. The polls will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. Haryana Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, in a press conference, announced the dates and said a notice listing the details for the municipal corporation elections will be issued on May 24.
‘Go back’ slogans greet UP governor as she lists Yogi govt’s achievements
LUCKNOW: 'Go back' slogans greeted UP governor Anandiben Patel as she listed the Yogi Adityanath government's (2.0) achievements on the development and law and order front, in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses in the state assembly hall, marking the opening of the budget session of the state legislature here on Monday.
