Congress to form ‘shadow cabinet’ to monitor AAP govt’s functioning: Partap Bajwa

: Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Bajwa on Saturday said that his party will form a ‘shadow cabinet’ of senior party MLAs to closely scrutinise the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

“Our MLAs, some of whom have remained ministers earlier as well will be given the task of a department of their interest in order to closely monitor the decision making in those departments. The first timer MLAs, will also be given the departments of their favourite subjects in order to corner the government on issues concerning the public,” Bajwa said, while addressing the media after chairing the meeting of the CLP.

Sixteen Congress MLAs attended the meeting apart from Rana Gurjeet Singh and Pargat Singh, who are said to be on foreign visits.

Bajwa said the practice of ‘shadow cabinet’ is followed in Britain as well and is an effective tool for a health democracy, especially for the opposition to closely watch the monitoring of the government.

“If a person is doing the right thing, he doesn’t fear his shadow. If the person is involved in all sorts of illegal practices, shadow is the first thing to create fear in his mind. We will follow this AAP government like a shadow,” said Bajwa.

The CLP leader claimed that Bhagwant Mann-led government has started indulging in political vendetta and settling political scores of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the practice is more vigour than the way traditional parties used to settle scores in their regime.

“You won with brute majority of 92 seats by promising people a new era of politics. Can someone tell me what has changed? The chief minister’s sister is seen moving with commandoes. State funds are being wasted for the political visits of the chief minister and police are being used for vendetta like never before,” said Bajwa.

The CLP leader said the AAP government was pushing the state into a financial mess and the real challenge is lying ahead in July when the additional GST compensation that the state was getting would come to end.

“Where is Kejriwal’s ₹ 5,400 crore that he was claiming to be in the kitty of the government from the first day of forming the government ? They befooled people for the votes but now the Congress will expose them on every claim,” said Bajwa.