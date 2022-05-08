Congress to form ‘shadow cabinet’ to monitor AAP govt’s functioning: Partap Bajwa
: Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Bajwa on Saturday said that his party will form a ‘shadow cabinet’ of senior party MLAs to closely scrutinise the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.
“Our MLAs, some of whom have remained ministers earlier as well will be given the task of a department of their interest in order to closely monitor the decision making in those departments. The first timer MLAs, will also be given the departments of their favourite subjects in order to corner the government on issues concerning the public,” Bajwa said, while addressing the media after chairing the meeting of the CLP.
Sixteen Congress MLAs attended the meeting apart from Rana Gurjeet Singh and Pargat Singh, who are said to be on foreign visits.
Bajwa said the practice of ‘shadow cabinet’ is followed in Britain as well and is an effective tool for a health democracy, especially for the opposition to closely watch the monitoring of the government.
“If a person is doing the right thing, he doesn’t fear his shadow. If the person is involved in all sorts of illegal practices, shadow is the first thing to create fear in his mind. We will follow this AAP government like a shadow,” said Bajwa.
The CLP leader claimed that Bhagwant Mann-led government has started indulging in political vendetta and settling political scores of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the practice is more vigour than the way traditional parties used to settle scores in their regime.
“You won with brute majority of 92 seats by promising people a new era of politics. Can someone tell me what has changed? The chief minister’s sister is seen moving with commandoes. State funds are being wasted for the political visits of the chief minister and police are being used for vendetta like never before,” said Bajwa.
The CLP leader said the AAP government was pushing the state into a financial mess and the real challenge is lying ahead in July when the additional GST compensation that the state was getting would come to end.
“Where is Kejriwal’s ₹ 5,400 crore that he was claiming to be in the kitty of the government from the first day of forming the government ? They befooled people for the votes but now the Congress will expose them on every claim,” said Bajwa.
-
Nearly a lakh loudspeakers removed in Uttar Pradesh, ensure they are not installed again: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned loudspeakers while reviewing the progress of development works and law and order in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun districts of Bundelkhand. The review meeting was held in Jhansi. He would also be in Lalitpur for a review of ongoing water projects. He also asked for speeding up the pharma park project in Lalitpur district of the region. He was reviewing the development works of Jhansi division at a review meeting in Jhansi.
-
Karnataka govt to take over 51 health centres from Bengaluru civic body BBMP
The Karnataka health department will take over the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), which are currently under the control of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A government order issued on Friday said that a total of 51 health centres will be handed over to the health department by the BBMP, which will include 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs.
-
New history books an attempt to saffronise school education: Opposition in Haryana
A day after Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal virtually released new history textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 for students enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana, the Opposition termed it an attempt to 'saffronise ' school education. Kanwar Pal said the new books will include Indian civilisation, history, culture, literature, patriots, freedom struggle, known and unknown heroes who took part in the freedom struggle, and major events in India after 1947.
-
Panchkula to host Khelo India Youth Games from June 4
After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana will host the Khelo India Youth Games from June 4 to 13 in Panchkula. The Games are being organised jointly by the Haryana government, the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Sports Authority of India. “We are proud and honoured to host this edition of the Games. We cannot wait to welcome the country's youngest sporting talent to our state,” Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.
-
Security agencies interrogate suspected Khalistani terrorists over breach at int’l border
National security agencies, including the Border Security Force and police of different states, are jointly interrogating the suspected Khalistani terrorists who were arrested in Karnal. The security agencies are trying to trace the terrorists' network and the modus operandi they adopted for repeated delivery of arms and explosives from Pakistan, which has exposed a breach in the security system at the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics