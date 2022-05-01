Congress to hold public rally in Shimla on May 5
After the organisational rejig in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is trying to bring its flock together and restoring unity in the party. The Congress’ newly appointed Himachal chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday called on AICC’s interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.
The Congress has now planned to hold a public rally in Shimla on May 5 to send out a message of unity among the rank and file which had been lying low after the party’s dismal performance in the assembly elections in five states. Pratibha will also assume office on May 5.
AICC incharge for Congress affairs Rajiv Shukla, his deputies Sanjay Dutt and Tejinder Pal Singh Bittu will also be present at the rally along with AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore and party’s senior leader Anand Sharma.
Talking to the media after meeting Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath, Pratibha said she had come to express gratitude to the party president for reposing faith in her. “I have expressed my gratitude to the Congress leadership for entrusting the big responsibility and reposing faith in me. We all will work unitedly,” she added. She also sidetracked the allegations of dynastic politics in the Congress.
“We will start the preparation for the assembly election at the earliest and try to bring Congress back in power,” she said.
On BJP president JP Nadda’s frequent visits to Himachal, she said they (BJP) will obviously try to win the elections, but it is only the Congress which has carried out development in the hill state. “I am sure people of Himachal will go with the Congress for the works it has done in the past,” Pratibha said.
She also said that the AAP has no base in Himachal. “They are trying to woo the voters, but the public of the hill state understands which is the best option for them,” she added.
She also said that the people of Himachal were fed up with the inflation and unemployment in the BJP regime and are awaiting for the opportunity to topple the government.
Will bring accountability law, restore OPS: Sukhu
If voted to power, Congress will bring accountability law for officers and politicians to ensure transparency in the system, Congress’ campaign committee head and former state party president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.
Speaking at a felicitation function organised by the block Congress SC department at Sujanpur, Sukhu also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees on day one. Newly appointed working president of the state Congress and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana was also present at the event.
“The Congress will work to strengthen the rural economy and also bring a policy to provide more and more job opportunities to unemployed youth,” said the Nadaun legislator, adding that rules will be eased to bring more investment in the tourism sector.
After 40 years, Sukhu said, the Congress will fight elections under a new leadership and the party will work for upliftment of poor, women, youth and senior citizens.
Taking a dig at the BJP governments at Centre and the state, Sukhu said due to the flawed policies of the current regime, the inflation has hit new heights in the country and Himachal.
Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said he was an incompetent leader who cannot take decisions on his own and was being controlled remotely from Delhi.
“He makes a decision only after getting a call from BJP national president JP Nadda,” he claimed, adding that even his officers did not listen to him.
“Himachal Pradesh urgently needs to get rid of this ineffective, non-performing and non-responsive government. After seven months, when we form the government, this ailing system will be completely revamped,” he said.
He also accused the chief minister of discriminating with Hamirpur stating that the “district lags at least 10 years behind on development front”.
“The first thing the BJP did after coming to power was to shift many important departments from Hamirpur district. Development works in Hamirpur came to a grinding halt in the BJP rule,” he added.
“It is the Congress which can and will restore Hamirpur to its old glory,” he added.
The bias against Hamirpur was reflected in the fact that Jai Ram Thakur didn’t appoint a single minister from the district which once used to the political centre of Himachal, Sukhu said.
“Except Seraj, the home constituency of the chief minister, no significant development works have taken place in any part of the state under this regime,” he alleged.
Himachal sees 89% deficit rainfall in April, poorest in 15 years
The prolonged dry spell has left Himachal Pradesh with 89% deficit rainfall this April, highest in 15 years, as tHimachalreceived scanty showers despite five western disturbances hitting the northwest India in a span of 20 days. Previously, the state had witnessed 86% rain deficit in April 2007. Collective rain deficit in last two months was 93% with the state experiencing only 12.7mm rains in 61 days against the normal of 176mm.
Congress workers detained during protest against power crisis in Jammu
Scores of Congress workers, including former youth president Pranav Shagotra, were detained here on Saturday after they tried to take out a march in protest against the “unprecedented” power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress workers gathered at Exhibition Ground for a protest demonstration to highlight the power crisis being faced by the public, especially in Jammu region where the mercury had crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday.
J&K: Panchayat members complain about restrictions, gross violation of rights, says Omar
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that panchayat members were held captive by police against their will and not allowed to offer Friday prayers and go to their homes for Eid. The former J&K chief minister also shared screenshots of some messages from panchayat members of his party on Twitter wherein they have mentioned that neither were they allowed to go home nor offer Friday prayers.
Truck mows down cousins to death in Dakha
A 36-year-old man and Gursewak, a farmer's cousin were killed in a road mishap after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Dakha on Friday. After hitting the bike, the truck also hit a car that was parked along the road. The victims, Gursewak Singh, a farmer, of Dakha village and Harpreet Kaur, 37, of Raikot were returning home from a market in Mullanpur when the truck mowed them.
Firing on STF team: Drugs recovered from accused’s gym
Two days after a man accused of drug peddling opened fire on STF sleuths on Dhandra Road to evade arrest, 194gm heroin and five bullets were recovered from The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar's gym on Bhamian Road in Jamalpur on Friday. The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, is facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling. So far, 509gm heroin has been recovered from the house and gymnasium of the accused.
