Congress to hold public rally in Shimla on May 5

After the organisational rejig in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is trying to bring its flock together and restoring unity in the party. The Congress’ newly appointed Himachal chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday called on AICC’s interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

The Congress has now planned to hold a public rally in Shimla on May 5 to send out a message of unity among the rank and file which had been lying low after the party’s dismal performance in the assembly elections in five states. Pratibha will also assume office on May 5.

AICC incharge for Congress affairs Rajiv Shukla, his deputies Sanjay Dutt and Tejinder Pal Singh Bittu will also be present at the rally along with AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore and party’s senior leader Anand Sharma.

Talking to the media after meeting Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath, Pratibha said she had come to express gratitude to the party president for reposing faith in her. “I have expressed my gratitude to the Congress leadership for entrusting the big responsibility and reposing faith in me. We all will work unitedly,” she added. She also sidetracked the allegations of dynastic politics in the Congress.

“We will start the preparation for the assembly election at the earliest and try to bring Congress back in power,” she said.

On BJP president JP Nadda’s frequent visits to Himachal, she said they (BJP) will obviously try to win the elections, but it is only the Congress which has carried out development in the hill state. “I am sure people of Himachal will go with the Congress for the works it has done in the past,” Pratibha said.

She also said that the AAP has no base in Himachal. “They are trying to woo the voters, but the public of the hill state understands which is the best option for them,” she added.

She also said that the people of Himachal were fed up with the inflation and unemployment in the BJP regime and are awaiting for the opportunity to topple the government.

Will bring accountability law, restore OPS: Sukhu

If voted to power, Congress will bring accountability law for officers and politicians to ensure transparency in the system, Congress’ campaign committee head and former state party president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by the block Congress SC department at Sujanpur, Sukhu also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees on day one. Newly appointed working president of the state Congress and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana was also present at the event.

“The Congress will work to strengthen the rural economy and also bring a policy to provide more and more job opportunities to unemployed youth,” said the Nadaun legislator, adding that rules will be eased to bring more investment in the tourism sector.

After 40 years, Sukhu said, the Congress will fight elections under a new leadership and the party will work for upliftment of poor, women, youth and senior citizens.

Taking a dig at the BJP governments at Centre and the state, Sukhu said due to the flawed policies of the current regime, the inflation has hit new heights in the country and Himachal.

Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said he was an incompetent leader who cannot take decisions on his own and was being controlled remotely from Delhi.

“He makes a decision only after getting a call from BJP national president JP Nadda,” he claimed, adding that even his officers did not listen to him.

“Himachal Pradesh urgently needs to get rid of this ineffective, non-performing and non-responsive government. After seven months, when we form the government, this ailing system will be completely revamped,” he said.

He also accused the chief minister of discriminating with Hamirpur stating that the “district lags at least 10 years behind on development front”.

“The first thing the BJP did after coming to power was to shift many important departments from Hamirpur district. Development works in Hamirpur came to a grinding halt in the BJP rule,” he added.

“It is the Congress which can and will restore Hamirpur to its old glory,” he added.

The bias against Hamirpur was reflected in the fact that Jai Ram Thakur didn’t appoint a single minister from the district which once used to the political centre of Himachal, Sukhu said.

“Except Seraj, the home constituency of the chief minister, no significant development works have taken place in any part of the state under this regime,” he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON