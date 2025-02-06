Congress to take a call on contesting municipal polls on party symbol: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that the Congress is yet to take a call on whether or not to contest municipal elections on party symbol. The former CM said that the Congress had contested mayoral elections on party symbol. (HT File)

The schedule for general elections for the seats of mayors and members of the wards of municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Yamunanagar and Panipat were announced by the state election commissioner on Tuesday.

In a statement, the former leader of the Opposition said that a meeting of the state unit of the Congress will be held in Delhi on Thursday to hold discussion regarding the civic polls. “Whether the civic elections will be fought on the party symbol or not will also be discussed,” Hooda said. The former CM said that the Congress had contested mayoral elections on party symbol. But whether the elections for councillors or chairman should also be contested on the party symbol will be decided after deliberations in the meeting, Hooda said.