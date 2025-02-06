Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress to take a call on contesting municipal polls on party symbol: Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2025 05:18 AM IST

In a statement, the former leader of the Opposition said that a meeting of the state unit of the Congress will be held in Delhi on Thursday to hold discussion regarding the civic polls.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that the Congress is yet to take a call on whether or not to contest municipal elections on party symbol.

The former CM said that the Congress had contested mayoral elections on party symbol. (HT File)
The former CM said that the Congress had contested mayoral elections on party symbol. (HT File)

The schedule for general elections for the seats of mayors and members of the wards of municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Yamunanagar and Panipat were announced by the state election commissioner on Tuesday.

In a statement, the former leader of the Opposition said that a meeting of the state unit of the Congress will be held in Delhi on Thursday to hold discussion regarding the civic polls. “Whether the civic elections will be fought on the party symbol or not will also be discussed,” Hooda said. The former CM said that the Congress had contested mayoral elections on party symbol. But whether the elections for councillors or chairman should also be contested on the party symbol will be decided after deliberations in the meeting, Hooda said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On