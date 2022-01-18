Congress undermined Mohali’s development: SAD candidate

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana has started door-to-door campaign in Mohali assembly segment to highlight public welfare and development works carried out by the party in its previous regimes in Punjab.

Addressing voters on Monday, Sohana alleged that Mohali’s development that had taken place during the Akali rule was undermined during the present Congress regime owing to illegal occupations. He also listed the international airport, bus stand and beautiful roads as achievements of the previous Akali government.

“SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s dream is to make Mohali more beautiful than Chandigarh,” he said.

AAP gaining ground in Mohali: Kulwant

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kulwant Singh said on Monday that the party is gaining ground in Mohali, as a large number of people from other parties, including the ruling Congress, are joining it.

Kulwant Singh, who was speaking at Balongi village, said: I am thankful to the people of Balongi for extending their support and their love, which is making us stronger day by day.”

The real estate baron and former mayor said his main aim is to save the people of Mohali from all problems that are hampering the city’s development.

AAP, Akalis making hollow claims: Sidhu

Three-time sitting MLA and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday inaugurated a party election office at Daidi village. Speaking on the occasion, he said that development is the party’s main election issue.

Claiming that both Akalis and AAP were just making hollow claims, Sidhu said: “They had claimed to form their respective governments in the last elections as well, and now they are again making these claims. Not only Mohali, but the people of Punjab have understood the alluring talk and false promises of the AAP and Akalis. I not only hope, but have full faith, that this time again the people of Punjab will ensure Congress win with a thumping majority.”