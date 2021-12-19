Congress will stop dumping waste at Dadumajra site, says Bansal

The Congress will stop dumping of garbage at Dadumajra within six months, if voted to power in the municipal corporation (MC), All-India Congress Committee treasurer and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said while holding a press conference at the dump site on Saturday.

Flanked by the party’s national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and other leaders, Bansal said, “We will look into alternative ways by setting up a new plant following the right process and disposal of garbage in a scientific way.”

“In the past six years, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led MC has turned the life of around two lakh people residing near the ground into a mess by dumping garbage here without proper management,” said Bansal.

“During the Congress’ time, MC had dumped loose soil at the dumping ground, resulting in growing of grass there. Those were days when children and even international cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh and Dinesh Mongia, used to play there. But ironically, the ground now has eagles and crows hovering over it,” said Surjewala.

He said, “India’s City Beautiful, carved out of the vision and dreams of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, has been converted into a garbage mountain of the city by Modi and BJP government.”

“The only bigger garbage mountain of the height of Taj Mahal (73 metres) is in the Kejriwal government-run Delhi,” said Surjewala.

Bansal said, “BJP-ruled MC has neither conducted an inquiry into the affairs of the private company responsible for running the solid waste processing plant nor has it imposed a single rupee as penalty on this company. Collusion & corruption is, thus, writ large, he maintained.”

EC serves notice on Cong

The election commission served a show-cause notice on the Congress for organising a political campaign without permission. The party has been asked to give a reply in a day, said Pradhuman Singh, returning officer.

Protest at the site

Parallel to the Congress press conference, a protest against the party was held at the site. While the protesting group claimed to be local residents, the Congress alleged they were BJP workers. Heated arguments and a minor altercation also ensued on the press conference sidelines between the group and Congress workers, though police intervened immediately and broke up the two groups. BJP state president Arun Sood, said, “It was not a BJP protest, but it was common residents of the Dadumajra who were venting their anger against the Congress. The garbage dump is because of Congress, and most of it is before the BJP’s rule. Now, they have to face people’s anger for their misdeeds.”