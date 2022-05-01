Congress workers detained during protest against power crisis in Jammu

Scores of Congress workers, including former youth president Pranav Shagotra, were detained here on Saturday after they tried to take out a march in protest against the “unprecedented” power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress workers gathered at Exhibition Ground for a protest demonstration to highlight the power crisis being faced by the public, especially in Jammu region where the mercury had crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday.

Shagotra said the BJP-controlled administration has pushed this region into complete chaos and confusion. “System appears to be completely collapsed as masses are struggling to get basic amenities like power and water, but those at the helm of the affairs are still in the deep slumber,” he said while addressing a massive protest of party workers at Jammu.

Lambasting the J&K administration for “adopting inhuman approach”, Shagotra said the helplessness of the government to purchase power during summer is a clear indication that the present regime is least concerned about people.

“Instead of solving basic problems of the people, this government is busy is getting cheap publicity at the cost of state exchequer,” he added.

On the much-publicised PM’s Palli rally, Shagotra said that government funds, which were “shamelessly misutilised” for the political event were sufficient enough to buy power for three months and could have given big relief to the residents of Jammu.

“According to a rough estimate, ₹100 crore was misused from the government’s exchequer for the event just to give political benefit to the BJP,” he said, adding, “Had that amount spent on purchasing power, the situation would have been better in Jammu region”.

Shiv Sena’s J&K unit on Saturday also demanded early announcement of summer vacation in schools in view of the heatwave with prolonged power cuts.

Meanwhile, a bus of an elite private school caught fire while it was parked on the premises on Saturday. “We noticed smoke in the bus, which might be due to technical fault or heat. The fire was controlled within half an hour. All the students and teachers were safe as they were inside the school,” said an official.

