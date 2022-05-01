Congress workers detained during protest against power crisis in Jammu
Scores of Congress workers, including former youth president Pranav Shagotra, were detained here on Saturday after they tried to take out a march in protest against the “unprecedented” power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress workers gathered at Exhibition Ground for a protest demonstration to highlight the power crisis being faced by the public, especially in Jammu region where the mercury had crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday.
Shagotra said the BJP-controlled administration has pushed this region into complete chaos and confusion. “System appears to be completely collapsed as masses are struggling to get basic amenities like power and water, but those at the helm of the affairs are still in the deep slumber,” he said while addressing a massive protest of party workers at Jammu.
Lambasting the J&K administration for “adopting inhuman approach”, Shagotra said the helplessness of the government to purchase power during summer is a clear indication that the present regime is least concerned about people.
“Instead of solving basic problems of the people, this government is busy is getting cheap publicity at the cost of state exchequer,” he added.
On the much-publicised PM’s Palli rally, Shagotra said that government funds, which were “shamelessly misutilised” for the political event were sufficient enough to buy power for three months and could have given big relief to the residents of Jammu.
“According to a rough estimate, ₹100 crore was misused from the government’s exchequer for the event just to give political benefit to the BJP,” he said, adding, “Had that amount spent on purchasing power, the situation would have been better in Jammu region”.
Shiv Sena’s J&K unit on Saturday also demanded early announcement of summer vacation in schools in view of the heatwave with prolonged power cuts.
Meanwhile, a bus of an elite private school caught fire while it was parked on the premises on Saturday. “We noticed smoke in the bus, which might be due to technical fault or heat. The fire was controlled within half an hour. All the students and teachers were safe as they were inside the school,” said an official.
-
J&K: Panchayat members complain about restrictions, gross violation of rights, says Omar
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that panchayat members were held captive by police against their will and not allowed to offer Friday prayers and go to their homes for Eid. The former J&K chief minister also shared screenshots of some messages from panchayat members of his party on Twitter wherein they have mentioned that neither were they allowed to go home nor offer Friday prayers.
-
Truck mows down cousins to death in Dakha
A 36-year-old man and Gursewak, a farmer's cousin were killed in a road mishap after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Dakha on Friday. After hitting the bike, the truck also hit a car that was parked along the road. The victims, Gursewak Singh, a farmer, of Dakha village and Harpreet Kaur, 37, of Raikot were returning home from a market in Mullanpur when the truck mowed them.
-
Firing on STF team: Drugs recovered from accused’s gym
Two days after a man accused of drug peddling opened fire on STF sleuths on Dhandra Road to evade arrest, 194gm heroin and five bullets were recovered from The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar's gym on Bhamian Road in Jamalpur on Friday. The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, is facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling. So far, 509gm heroin has been recovered from the house and gymnasium of the accused.
-
Like hotels, Kashmir’s houseboats to get star ratings now
Just like hotels, the Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to rate Kashmir's famed houseboats on Dal and Nigeen lakes in order to help tourists make better and informed choices. Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the officials to introduce a rating system for houseboats based on facilities and quality of service for the convenience of tourists. The Valley is recording a heavy rush of tourists from various parts of the country. Houseboat owners are optimistic of the development.
-
68-year-old woman’s Anand Lok home robbed of ‘ ₹3-4 crore'
68-year-old woman was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth “ ₹3-4 crore” from complainant Ritika's residence in south Delhi's Anand Lok area in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.
