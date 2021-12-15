Conmen hoodwink Baltana man, make off with 99,000

A resident of Baltana lost ₹99,000 to conmen who handed him a bundle of paper in exchange of currency notes outside a bank in Sector 23, Chandigarh.

In his complaint to the police, Ganesh Singh, a resident of Baltana, said he visited the SBI branch in Sector 23, on December 9, to withdraw cash to make a payment.

There, two men approached him while he was filling the withdrawal form for ₹99,000 and started helping him. The duo then told him to hold onto a wad of notes wrapped in a handkerchief and told Ganesh that they will withdraw his money for him.

After withdrawing the money, the accused walked out of the bank with Ganesh and asked him to keep the money wrapped in the handkerchief, while leaving with his cash. But on opening the bundle, he realised, it contained only paper and no currency notes.

On his complaint, police on Tuesday registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage at the bank and outside to identify the accused.

