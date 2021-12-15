Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Conmen hoodwink Baltana man, make off with 99,000
chandigarh news

Conmen hoodwink Baltana man, make off with 99,000

Handed the Baltana resident a bundle of paper in exchange of currency notes at SBI branch in Chandigarh’s Sector 23, say police
The accused told him to hold onto a wad of notes wrapped in a handkerchief and told Ganesh that they will withdraw his money for him. (REUTERS)
The accused told him to hold onto a wad of notes wrapped in a handkerchief and told Ganesh that they will withdraw his money for him. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Baltana lost 99,000 to conmen who handed him a bundle of paper in exchange of currency notes outside a bank in Sector 23, Chandigarh.

In his complaint to the police, Ganesh Singh, a resident of Baltana, said he visited the SBI branch in Sector 23, on December 9, to withdraw cash to make a payment.

There, two men approached him while he was filling the withdrawal form for 99,000 and started helping him. The duo then told him to hold onto a wad of notes wrapped in a handkerchief and told Ganesh that they will withdraw his money for him.

After withdrawing the money, the accused walked out of the bank with Ganesh and asked him to keep the money wrapped in the handkerchief, while leaving with his cash. But on opening the bundle, he realised, it contained only paper and no currency notes.

On his complaint, police on Tuesday registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage at the bank and outside to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out