Constable dies of gunshot injuries inside police station in Jammu
A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside Arnia police station in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district on Saturday, said officials.
The deceased was identified as a constable aged 33, who belonged to Pascal village in Bishnah.
Munshi of the police station, Rakesh Sharma, confirmed the incident and said, “We are fulfilling legal formalities. The deceased died of a bullet injury. It could be an accidental fire.”
The incident occurred around 3.10pm
“Soon after hearing a gunshot inside the police station, other cops rushed to the site and found the constable dead,” said official sources.
The constable had been given an AK-47 assault rifle.
The sources claimed that the brother of the deceased has alleged that he had sought leave to go home, which was denied.
The police have shifted the body to government medical college and hospital in Jammu and have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC.
68-year-old’s Anand Lok home robbed of ‘ ₹3-4 crore'
68-year-old woman was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth “ ₹3-4 crore” from complainant Ritika's residence in south Delhi's Anand Lok area in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.
Ludhiana man booked as woman alleges rape after getting pregnant
A man was booked for raping and impregnating a woman on pretext of marriage on Saturday. The accused, Jasvir Kumar of Dharampura, had been in a relationship with the complainant for two years. The 29-year-old, who works in a factory, told the police she had met the accused in 2020, and she had divorced her husband for him. However, when she got pregnant, he refused to marry her, and stopped answering her calls.
SKM warns of indefinite protest against Punjab govt from May 17
Lambasting the state government for failing to fulfil the promises made with farmer unions, including bonus on wheat, uninterrupted power supply and MSP on basmati among others, farmers unions of Punjab under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha have announced to start an indefinite Delhi-like agitation against state government in Chandigarh from May 17. BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said a meeting of SKM leaders was held with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 17.
Domestic help decamps with ₹4 lakh, gold ring in Ludhiana
A domestic help worker stole ₹4 lakh and a gold ring from the house of Pooja's employer in Model Town on Saturday. The accused was identified as Pooja alias Julie of Dr Ambedkar Nagar. The complainant, Nakul Mittal, a businessman,said the accused had been referred to his mother by an acquaintance, who said Pooja was in dire need of a job. “The complainant had not got the accused's police verification done before hiring her.”
Ludhiana | Industrial hub reels under unscheduled power cuts
Unscheduled power cuts, and confusion over power restrictions imposed on the industry are taking a toll on businesses in the industrial hub. Lambasting the government for failing to prepare a contingency plan to meet the power shortage during summers, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation president Gurmeet Kular said the power department was imposing unscheduled power cuts in the name of maintenance to save the image of the department and state government.
