Constable dies of gunshot injuries inside police station in Jammu

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside Arnia police station in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district on Saturday, said officials.

The deceased was identified as a constable aged 33, who belonged to Pascal village in Bishnah.

Munshi of the police station, Rakesh Sharma, confirmed the incident and said, “We are fulfilling legal formalities. The deceased died of a bullet injury. It could be an accidental fire.”

The incident occurred around 3.10pm

“Soon after hearing a gunshot inside the police station, other cops rushed to the site and found the constable dead,” said official sources.

The constable had been given an AK-47 assault rifle.

The sources claimed that the brother of the deceased has alleged that he had sought leave to go home, which was denied.

The police have shifted the body to government medical college and hospital in Jammu and have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC.