Constable shot dead; daughter injured in Srinagar terror attack

Militants on Tuesday attacked an off-duty police constable killing him and injuring his nine-year-old daughter at Anchar in Srinagar.

Police said that the cop identified as Saifullah Qadri was attacked by militants near Anchar when he was walking on the road along with his daughter outside his house.

While the constable died on the spot, the condition of his daughter is said to be stable.

“The terrorists involved in the killing of the cop will be identified and neutralised soon,” inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said.

He said that militants today crossed all the limits by attacking a young girl. “They even attacked and injured the daughter of the cop. She is now stable and under treatment,” he said.

The IG said that families of militants should also come forward and condemn the attack on the family members of the policeman. He said that there have been many incidents when unarmed cops were targeted while they were off duty.

On May 13, a Special Police Officer, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was killed by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Earlier, police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar, who was on the way to the police control room, Srinagar, where he was posted as a driver, was killed by unidentified gunmen after he was intercepted near the Zonimar bridge in the old city. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Qadri is the seventh cop who was killed by militants this year in different attacks across Kashmir. He is the third cop killed in the city this month.

In February, a police inspector, Sheikh Firdous was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Batamaloo Srinagar.

In January, an ASI Shabir Ahmad was shot at by the militants while he was coming back from a mosque at Amishijipora, Shopian.

On January 29, militants killed 53-year-old policeman Ali Mohammad Ganai in south Kashmir’s Hassanpora outside his home. A day earlier, another policeman escaped unhurt in an attack in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

Police bust Jaish terror module in Awantipora, 8 held

Srinagar

Police on Tuesday busted Jaish terror module in Awantipora in south Kashmir and arrested eight persons.

Police said that based on specific input, several suspects were arrested and further leads were developed that lead police and security forces to bust a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad operating in Awantipora.

Police identified the eight militant associates as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar all residents of Wagad, Fayaz Ahmad Rather of Pastuna, Shabir Ahmad Rather of Syedabad Pastuna, Mohammad Latief Rather of Syedabad Pastuna, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir of Aripal and Waseem Ahmad Bhat son of Pastuna.

“Incriminating materials, including ammunition, were also recovered from their possession. Besides, the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ammunition to two active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM Asif Sheikh of Monghama and Ajaz Bhat of Syedabad Pastuna Tral,” the spokesman said, adding that a case has been registered.

