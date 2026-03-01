Construction of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur memorial begins at Lohgarh

Construction of the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur memorial was formally inaugurated on Saturday at Lohgarh in Yamunanagar district, the historic capital of the first Sikh state. Former Haryana minister and foundation trustee Kanwar Pal also laid a brick on the occasion, paying tribute to the martyrs. (HT Photo)

The ceremony began with the recitation of Gurbani, followed by an Ardas. The Panj Pyare then ceremonially laid five bricks to commence the construction.

OSD to CM Prabhleen Singh, foundation trustee Dr Shiv Shankar Singh Pahwa, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Baldev Singh Kaimpuri, government officials, local residents and devotees from Bilaspur and Yamunanagar were present.

Addressing the gathering, Pal said it was essential to acquaint the younger generation with the legacy, struggles and ideals of the Sikh Gurus and other great personalities so they could understand their true history and the sacrifices made for the nation, faith and justice. He said that with the special efforts of former chief minister Manohar Lal, the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Lohgarh foundation trust was established, which has played a key role in the development of the historically significant site.

Pal added that the state government remains committed to the development of the Lohgarh memorial through the foundation so that present and future generations can learn about the life, struggles and martyrdom of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.