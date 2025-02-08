Contest, expos, dances draw visitors to colourful Panjab University rose fest

The 14th Panjab University (PU) Rose Festival started on Friday with great fanfare at the PU Rose Garden. Thousands of flower enthusiasts thronged PU on Day 1 of the three-day mega rose show and took part in various competitions. Students enjoying dance with artistes after inauguration of the three-day Rose Festival at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig inaugurated the festival. As many as 116 rose varieties and 3,500 rose plants are being showcased at the PU Rose Garden. Vig and other dignitaries visited various exhibitions organised by natural biodiversity, enactus, the department of zoology, Ankur School, Government Home Science College and the department of environmental science, among others. The V-C appreciated the ambiance of the garden and the efforts made by the horticulture division in organising the show.

A flower competition was also organised, with 400 participants displaying their flowers in 92 different categories. Numerous stalls were set up, showcasing a variety of items, such as automobiles, food, books, handicrafts and health care products, drawing large crowds.

Visitors enjoyed performances by folk artists, including nachhar, kachhi godi and stick walkers, arranged by the UT director of cultural affairs, and the north zone cultural centre, Patiala. The artists came from Haryana and Rajasthan. In the evening, a Himachali Nati performance was followed by a performance by Jagjit Wadali, as well as the mister and miss rose competition held at the Old Convocation Ground.

Children enjoyed the games at various stalls, including the ball game, ring stall, bottle games, balloon shooting and tombola. The fest will conclude on Sunday.