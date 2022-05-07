Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Contractor booked for negligence after electrician falls to death in Panchkula

A co-worker filed a complaint against the contractor, alleging the lack of safety gear for workers after the electrician fell to his death at Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula
Panchkula police booked a contractor for negligence electrician fell to his death at the Tau Devi Lal stadium . (HT File)
Updated on May 07, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A 27-year-old electrician fell to his death while changing the lights at Tau Devi Lal sstadium’s badminton hall. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Kumar of village Teontha in district Kaithal.

Fellow worker Anil Kumar of Karnal filed a complaint, saying, “I work under Karnal-based contractor Hawa Singh who has a contract for electrical fittings of the badminton hall in Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sector 3, from Satish Kumar Gupta, Infra Private Limited Thanesar. For the last seven months, Akshay Kumar was also working with him.”

The complainant, in an FIR, said the victim fell from a height of around 35 feet on May 4, 2022 while working on a wooden hedge in the absence of safety gear.

“The accident happened due to the negligent attitude of project manager Satish Gupta, Pardeep Kumar and contractor Hawa Singh. The trio did not provide sufficient safety gears, which led to the accident,” the complainant alleged.

The victim was rushed to civil hospital, Sector 6, but was referred to Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32. He was later taken to Kalpana Chawla Hospital, Karnal at around 8pm, but succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been under section 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

