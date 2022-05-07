Contractor booked for negligence after electrician falls to death in Panchkula
A 27-year-old electrician fell to his death while changing the lights at Tau Devi Lal sstadium’s badminton hall. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Kumar of village Teontha in district Kaithal.
Fellow worker Anil Kumar of Karnal filed a complaint, saying, “I work under Karnal-based contractor Hawa Singh who has a contract for electrical fittings of the badminton hall in Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sector 3, from Satish Kumar Gupta, Infra Private Limited Thanesar. For the last seven months, Akshay Kumar was also working with him.”
The complainant, in an FIR, said the victim fell from a height of around 35 feet on May 4, 2022 while working on a wooden hedge in the absence of safety gear.
“The accident happened due to the negligent attitude of project manager Satish Gupta, Pardeep Kumar and contractor Hawa Singh. The trio did not provide sufficient safety gears, which led to the accident,” the complainant alleged.
The victim was rushed to civil hospital, Sector 6, but was referred to Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32. He was later taken to Kalpana Chawla Hospital, Karnal at around 8pm, but succumbed to his injuries.
A case has been under section 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.
Posing as customer, swindler dupes Audi dealership of ₹10k in Chandigarh
Police's cybercrime investigation cell arrested a commerce graduate, who after suffering losses in business, took to stealing from automobile agencies' by targeting their sales representatives. The complainant Arvind Rana of Sector 15, Panchkula, working for Audi in Chandigarh was duped of ₹10,000 of the dealership's money through an online transaction by the accused posing as a customer looking to purchase an Audi A6.
Ludhiana | 6 arrested for ₹32-lakh Kesar Ganj Mandi robbery
Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of ₹32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop. The arrested accused include Chandan Bind, the main conspirator, and two of his accomplices Suraj Rajbhar and Arif Ali.
UDISE Survey: Ludhiana schools directed to submit details by May 15
The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, has asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones to submit their details for the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22 by May 15. The survey is conducted by the ministry of education, government of India, to collect information on schools' infrastructure, profile, enrolments, teachers, examination results, etc through an online questionnaire or form.
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: GNPS lifts title in boys’ category
The two-day 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, commenced at Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill on Friday. Guru Nanak Public School, Model town Extension, lifted the trophy in the boy's category after defeating Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad 11-1.
Chandigarh seeks restoration of posts deemed abolished during Covid pandemic
The UT administration approached the Union ministry of home affairs to exempt the posts that were deemed abolished in the last two years. Several posts remained vacant over the last two years with the Covid pandemic not allowing for regular direct and indirect recruitments. A post, if vacant for two or more years, is interpreted as not needed by the demand, and consequently, termed as deemed abolished under central government's rules.
