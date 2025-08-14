Patiala, Contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and PEPSU Road Transportation Corporation on Thursday went on a strike to press their demands, including regularisation of their jobs. Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, PRTC go on strike

Many passengers faced hardships at various bus stands in the state and were delayed to their respective destinations.

A meeting between the representatives of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers' Union and the Punjab Transport secretary remained inconclusive.

Over 2,500 buses of Punjab Roadways and PEPSU Road Transportation Corporation stayed off the roads, the protesting employees said.

The strike was called by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers' Union to press the state government to accept their long pending demands of regularisation of jobs of contractual drivers and conductors, abolition of contract-based hiring and induction of new buses.

The protesters held demonstrations at 27 bus depots in the state, raising slogans against the government and seeking acceptance of their demands.

In Hoshiarpur, the protesting workers alleged that the state government had failed to issue an official notification regarding its earlier assurances, including the cancellation of tenders for kilometer-scheme buses, finalisation of wages and acceptance of other demands.

With the government buses staying off the roads, commuters were left dependent on private operators.

Women passengers, who generally avail themselves of the state's free bus travel scheme, said they had no choice but to pay for tickets in private buses.

Satnam Kaur , a resident of Ludhiana, who was waiting for a bus to Tanda at the Hoshiarpur bus stand, said she had already travelled from Ludhiana by a private bus.

"I learnt about the strike only after reaching the bus stand in Ludhiana. I have been waiting here for more than half an hour but no bus for Tanda is available. Now, I will have to travel in a private bus by paying the fare as free travel for women is available only in government buses," she said.

Joginder Kumar of Batala, another passenger, said he too had to rely on private buses after learning about the strike.

"I came here to meet my relatives. I had no idea about the strike," he said.

He said he had been waiting at the bus stand for about an hour.

A private bus for Tanda had already left, but due to heavy rush he could not board it. He was now waiting for another private bus, he rued.

The number of passengers at the Hoshiarpur bus stand was comparatively low as rains lashed almost all parts of the district.

The contractual employees of Punbus also staged a protest at the bus stand.

Addressing them, union district president Raminder Singh said the workers were struggling for several demands, including regularisation of jobs.

He warned that if the government did not respond, the agitation would be intensified further.

In Patiala, protesting union leader Harkes Kumar Vicky said around 8,000 workers are participating in the protest.

He further announced that on August 15, they will hold protests with black flags.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.