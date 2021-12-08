Contractual transport employees in Punjab start indefinite strike

Bus passengers across the state were a harried lot on Tuesday as the contractual employees of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and Punbus kicked off their indefinite strike.

The employees are demanding job regularisation as promised by state authorities in a meeting held on October 12.

At least 90% of the services were crippled with buses staying parked at various bus stands. Of the 1,100 buses operated by PRTC, only 10% were operated in different parts of the state.

As a result, commuters were forced to hire other modes of transport, including expensive taxis, to reach their destinations.

Notably, the state transport department has already directed managements of the state transport undertakings to deploy regular staff, presently on desk jobs, on field duties to minimise the impact of the strike.

“Government authorities had assured that the process of job regularisation will be started within 20 days of the last meeting held on October 12. But nothing has proceeded on the ground,” said Harkesh Singh Vicky, vice-president of Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees Union.

“The government has been making lame excuses for the past five years even after promising to bring policies for job regularisation in 2017,” he said.

He said during meetings with transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring last month, they were assured that the cabinet will decide on their regularisation, but nothing had been done so far. “Moreover, the Regularisation Act, that the government is contemplating, will prove to be a bane for contractual workers as 90% of employees will not meet its criteria,” Vicky said.