Controversy erupts over visit of psychologist at MDU
Controversy erupts over visit of psychologist at MDU

A controversy has erupted over the visit of psychologist Anil Pannikkar, of Hisar, to deliver a lecture on 'How to study and live life' at Maharshi Dayanand University's economics department on Sunday
MDU teachers’ association president Vikas Siwach said the psychologist had filed multiple complaints against former V-C BK Punia and a dozen other employees. (HT File)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A controversy has erupted over the visit of psychologist Anil Pannikkar, of Hisar, to deliver a lecture on ‘How to study and live life’ at Maharshi Dayanand University’s economics department on Sunday.

The psychologist was invited by economic department head Himmat Singh Ratnoo while the teaching and non-teaching presidents of the varsity have written to vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh not to allow Pannikkar to visit, accusing him of tarnishing the varsity’s image.

MDU teachers’ association president Vikas Siwach said the psychologist had filed multiple complaints against former V-C BK Punia and a dozen other employees.

“We have written to V-C Prof Rajbir Singh not to allow the entry of such a person who has continuously been damaging the image of the varsity staff,” Siwach added.

Pannikkar has written to Rohtak SP Udai Singh Meena and urged him to provide police protection for his visit to MDU on Sunday.

“Vikas Siwach had threatened me publicly. I request you to file a case against him,” Pannikkar added.

Economic department HOD Himmat Singh Ratnoo said Pannikkar is a known psychologist and he has invited him for the workshop due to his skills.

