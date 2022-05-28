Controversy erupts over visit of psychologist at MDU
A controversy has erupted over the visit of psychologist Anil Pannikkar, of Hisar, to deliver a lecture on ‘How to study and live life’ at Maharshi Dayanand University’s economics department on Sunday.
The psychologist was invited by economic department head Himmat Singh Ratnoo while the teaching and non-teaching presidents of the varsity have written to vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh not to allow Pannikkar to visit, accusing him of tarnishing the varsity’s image.
MDU teachers’ association president Vikas Siwach said the psychologist had filed multiple complaints against former V-C BK Punia and a dozen other employees.
“We have written to V-C Prof Rajbir Singh not to allow the entry of such a person who has continuously been damaging the image of the varsity staff,” Siwach added.
Pannikkar has written to Rohtak SP Udai Singh Meena and urged him to provide police protection for his visit to MDU on Sunday.
“Vikas Siwach had threatened me publicly. I request you to file a case against him,” Pannikkar added.
Economic department HOD Himmat Singh Ratnoo said Pannikkar is a known psychologist and he has invited him for the workshop due to his skills.
-
FDA seals illegal firm in Pune, seizes make-up materials worth ₹7 lakh
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday seized raw material used for making make-up products and bath products worth ₹7 lakh from a company located in Wakad, Pune. The company was manufacturing products without the requisite licence, said FDA officials. Seized materials include raw materials, bottles, labels and packaging materials. The manufacturing unit was sealed.
-
Link services with auto appeal software in a week: Haryana chief secy
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday set seven-day deadline for the administrative secretaries to connect services of their departments with the auto appeal software. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched AAS under the Right to Service Act to ensure that the works of citizens are completed within a stipulated time frame with transparency and accountability in service delivery.
-
UP reports 127 new Covid cases, 131 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 127 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while 131 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported which included seven females. Also, 16 patients recovered in the state capital, according to the health department data. New cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Aishbagh (2), Sarojininagar (2), Chinhat (1), among other areas.
-
Pained by Chautala’s sentence, JJP suspends all political programmes
The Jannayak Janata Party on Friday suspended all political programmes till further notice after the “painful verdict” of a special CBI court in Delhi that has sent former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to jail in a disproportionate assets case. The JJP, a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
-
INLD’s bid to revive political fortunes suffers setback
The sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case on Friday further compounded the sagging fortunes of his political outfit, the Indian National Lok Dal. It was clear that Chautala's graph was spiralling. While his son Abhay Chautala took control of the INLD, his grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay broke away to form their own political outfit, the Jannayak Janta Party in 2018.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics