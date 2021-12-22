Converting prayer meetings into show-of-strength is not good, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said it is “inappropriate” to hold Friday prayers in open public spaces as a ‘show of strength’, while advising every community to avoid organising such routine religious programmes in public places.

“No member of any community should hold regular religious programmes in open public spaces,” Khattar said in the Vidhan Sabha after Congress’ Nuh assembly segment MLA Aftab Ahmed raised the issue of Hindu groups opposing Friday prayers in open public places in Gurugram.

Khattar said whenever people want to organise such routine religious activities, they should hold them at temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras.

“Displaying a show of strength is not good as it provokes the sentiments of other communities,” Khattar said even as Congress MLA Ahmed reminded the CM that he is a custodian of the state and protector of people of every faith.

The issue echoed in the House for the second time on Tuesday after the current winter session of the Vidhan Sabha began last Friday. Earlier, Congress MLA Mamman Khan (Ferozepur Jhirka), of Nuh district, had also raised the matter, objecting to Khattar’s recent remarks over ‘namaaz’ being held in public places.

Both Ahmed and Khan demanded that the CM should withdraw his statement.

However, the CM said it is the responsibility of all to ensure there is no social confrontation and a peaceful atmosphere is maintained. He said people of all faiths hold prayers at designated religious places such as temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras and that permissions are given to organise big festivals and programmes in the open.

“Gurugram is a symbol of development. What message is being sent out from Gurugram when one cannot offer prayers as per one’s choice?” the Congress MLA said, adding some elements are repeatedly disrupting Friday prayers.

“The Constitution gives the right to practice one’s religion. No one has the right to disrupt prayers,” the Congress legislator said.

On the other hand, Khattar said people have agreed to hold Friday prayers at certain places in Gurugram till new arrangements are made. “The good thing is that some places have been identified as per a consensus till new arrangements are made. When consensus is breached and some people hold prayers outside the agreed upon spots, it leads to confrontation,” Khattar said, advising the Opposition MLAs not to flare up this issue as this can spoil communal harmony.

Khattar said there are annual events of all faiths be it Dussehra, Ram Lila, Urs, and these are held with due permission.

“But in routine, daily or weekly (prayers), there are designated places,” he said, even as Ahmed demanded that ‘eidgahs’ and mosques should be freed from illegal encroachments in Gurugram so that Muslims are not forced to offer prayers in open.