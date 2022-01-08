Convoy breach in Punjab ‘rarest of rare’: Govt to SC

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that all materials related to the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab be kept safe with the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana high court, as it agreed to examine a request for setting up a court-monitored independent panel to investigate the unprecedented lapse.

The apex court also asked the central and state governments to suspend the proceedings of their respective inquiry committees into the incident until its next order.

The central government told the three-member bench that the breach was a “potential international embarrassment” and might have involved “cross-border terrorism”.

“Please, understand the seriousness of the situation. A serious mishap could have happened and a serious international embarrassment could be there,” said solicitor general (SG)Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre.

“The matter is rarest of rare,” he added.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on the road from Bathinda to Ferozepur on Wednesday afternoon due to a blockade by protesters, sparking a furious political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

