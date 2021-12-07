Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cop booked for thrashing another cop in Kurali

Kurali station house officer (SHO) Malkait Singh said that Kulwant and his female friend had gone to a hotel to have lunch when both got into a fight, prompting the woman to call the cops.
The Kurali police on Monday booked an inspector posted at Punjab police headquarters in Chandigarh for allegedly thrashing another cop on duty.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Kurali police on Monday booked an inspector posted at Punjab police headquarters in Chandigarh for allegedly thrashing another cop on duty.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Rania village on Morinda road.

Kurali station house officer (SHO) Malkait Singh said that Kulwant and his female friend had gone to a hotel to have lunch when both got into a fight, prompting the woman to call the cops.

When assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh reached the spot to look into the matter, Kulwant got into a verbal spat with him and later roughed him up and even tore his uniform.

After this, the Kulwant fled the spot.

A case under Section 353 (assaulting or using criminal force to any person being a public servant), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 379-B (snatching), and 323(voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Kulwant.

“A police party raided his residence, but he was at large. We will soon be arresting him,” said the SHO.

