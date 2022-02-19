Cop injured in Srinagar blast

A policeman was reportedly injured in a blast at Khwaja Bazaar, Nowhatta, in the old city area here on Friday afternoon.

The police said that the blast took place outside shops at Nowhatta market, due to which windowpanes of multiple establishments were shattered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Locals, however, claimed that the grenade was hurled security personnel, but it missed the target and exploded on the road close to shops. However, the police haven’t confirmed yet if the blast was triggered by a grenade.

The police constable has sustained minor injuries in the incident. Soon after the blast, security forces visited the spot and also cordoned the area.

Hideout busted in north Kashmir

Security forces, in a joint operation, recovered 22 grenades from north Kashmir’s Zandeferan village during a cordon and search operation that was carried out on Thursday.

Officials said the police were investigating how these grenades reached the village which is close to the Srinagar-Uri highway. Some of these grenades appeared dated, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that joint teams of security forces conducted search and cordon operation in Zandfaran village. “During search, a hideout located in a nullah was busted and 11 hand grenades and as many UBGLs along with one crude grenade were recovered from the spot,” J&K Police said in a statement.

So far, no arrests have been made in this connection.