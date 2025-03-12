Menu Explore
Cop killed, 6 others hurt in Fazilka road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Mar 12, 2025 09:18 AM IST

A policeman was killed while six others, including three school students, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Fazilka on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The accident took place on Malout Road near Dhani Kharaswali in Fazilka on Tuesday morning. (HT)
The locals said the crash involving a jeep, a motorcycle, and a car occurred on Malout Road near Dhani Kharaswali in Fazilka.

School students Samarbir Singh, Divanshu, and Kaushik travelling toward Islamwala village in a jeep were injured. Sukhwinder Singh, who was en route to Bannawala village, along with his eight-month-pregnant daughter and granddaughter on a motorcycle, were also hurt in the collision.

As per police, constable Keval Krishna was travelling in his private car when the crash occurred.

“Divanshu and Samarbir sustained critical injuries and were transferred to an advanced medical facility, while Kaushik is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Sukhwinder Singh and his granddaughter suffered serious fractures in their legs, and his daughter also sustained injuries and are being treated at a hospital,” the police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarsem Masih said an in-depth investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. “Police is in the process of registering FIR after speaking to the injured victims,” the DSP added.

