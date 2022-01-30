Cop shot dead in J&K’s Anantnag

A police head constable was shot dead in south Kashmir’s Hassanpora Bijbehara on Saturday evening.

This was the second attack on policemen in Valley in the past 24 hours. On Friday, an off-duty constable had a narrow escape when he was attacked by an unidentified gunman.

The deceased has been identified as head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie.

A police spokesperson said around 5.30pm, they received information about a terror incident at Hassanpora, where terrorists had fired upon a policeman.

“Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot where they learnt that head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot at by terrorists near his residence at Hassanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara in Anantnag. In this terror incident, he had received grievous injuries. Although the injured policeman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

Ganie was currently posted at Kulgam police station. “The police have registered a case and investigation is in progress. The area has been cordoned and search is going on,” he said.

Terming the killing barbaric, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, “Strongly denounce the killing of policeman at Bijbehara. It’s a barbaric, condemnable and deplorable act. Urging the police top brass to punish killers forthwith.” National Conference and People’s Conference also condemned the killing.

LeT module busted in Ganderbal; 3 held

A terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted by arresting its three associates in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Saturday.

They said arms and ammunition was also seized from the arrested persons.

“Police in Ganderbal have busted a terror module by arresting three terror associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF (The Resistance Front – a shadow of LeT) along with arms and ammunition,” a police spokesman said.

He said acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was established by security forces in the Shuhama area of the central Kashmir district.

“During checking, movement of three suspects was spotted and they were intercepted,” he said.

The spokesman identified them as Faisal Manzoor, a resident of Braripora in Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, a resident of Zaipora in Shopian and Nasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Begam in Kulgam.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades and three mobile phones, were recovered from their possession, he said.

They were arrested and shifted to a police station, he said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the trio was working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists across the district. Besides, they were also involved in various terror-related activities in the district, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he added.

IED recovered, destroyed safely in Poonch

Security forces on Saturday recovered and safely destroyed an IED in Shindara village in Poonch district, said officials.

“The IED found in Shindara village was hidden in a bag. Bomb disposal squads of police and army reached the spot and destroyed it safely,” said a police official.

Investigations have been initiated, he added. Further details were awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)