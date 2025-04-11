Cops conduct searches at separatist leaders’ houses in Srinagar & Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of senior separatist leaders Peer Saifullah and Mohammad Ashraf Laya in connection with an ongoing investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The searches were carried out in Srinagar and Pulwama districts to dismantle the remnants of separatist and terrorist infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. Police during a search operation which were carried out in Srinagar and Pulwama districts . (HT Photo)

According to a police spokesman, the raids are part of investigations linked to FIR No. 01/2024, registered at Rajbagh police station under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA.

“The search operations were conducted after obtaining warrants from the designated NIA court in Srinagar and carried out in the presence of an executive magistrate first class and independent witnesses in accordance with legal procedures.

The houses searched include the residence of Bashir Ahmed Bhat, also known as Peer Saifullah, a member of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat from Zadoora, Pulwama. Bhat is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Police also searched the residence of Mohammad Ashraf Laya, another Tehreek-e-Hurriyat member originally from Jamia Qadeem, Baramulla, now residing in Old Barzulla, Srinagar.

“During the search at Bhat’s residence, police recovered incriminating materials including books, letterheads, pamphlets and letters that are believed to be directly related to the ongoing investigation. These items were duly seized in the presence of the magistrate and independent witnesses, following proper legal protocols,” the spokesman said.

The police said they remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the city.

“Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law,” the police spokesman added.