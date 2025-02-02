Copter quota for senior citizens at Vaishno Devi shrine

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday announced a dedicated helicopter tickets’ quota for the senior citizens and specially-abled pilgrims for the three-peaked shrine in Trikuta Hills. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board chief executive officer Anshul Garg

Announced by shrine board’s chief executive officer Anshul Garg, the quota has been made available from Saturday. Talking to mediapersons, Garg said the initiative comes in response to the long-standing demand from the senior citizen forum, which had recently met with a high-level committee to request a separate helicopter booking quota.

Recently, a similar quota was introduced for battery car bookings. Additionally, a permanent free tea langar seva (community kitchen) has been introduced in the Yatra Facilitation Centre at the Katra railway station.

Besides, kadhi-chawal (curry-rice) has been added to the menu of the free langar already established at Ardhkuwari and Bhairon Ji.

Earlier, on the eve of Republic Day, the shrine board had announced priority darshan for local residents on the basis of Aadhar card.