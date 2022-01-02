Corrupt leaders being pressured through Central agencies like ED to join BJP: Navjot Singh Sidhu

After three Congress MLAs have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent past and rumours are rife that few others are joining the saffron party in the coming days, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president, Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged that corrupt leaders are being pressured to join the saffron party by using pressure tactics through Union government agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The leaders are being given only two choices to either join BJP or be thrown behind the bars.

Sidhu was in the district to participate in the Congress election rally in the Sahnewal area on Saturday.

He claimed that even leaders who have committed marginal corruption in the past are being pressured and there are many who have been running mafia in the state.

“The BJP was nowhere seen in the state in the last five years and now the party is forcing leaders to join them by pressuring them through the ED and other Central government agencies. Earlier also, there were 78 MLAs of Congress but the CM was of the BJP and he was working under the influence of the BJP and the ED,” said Sidhu.

He also flayed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming that Kejriwal never came to Punjab in the last five years and now he was making false promises to form liquor corporation and generate employment, even as he has failed to perform in Delhi. Also, Delhi was the first state to notify three contentious farm laws.

Speaking on the rift between Congress leaders over party tickets, Sidhu stated that there was a rift in every party but the party will choose honest candidates on merit.