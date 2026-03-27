Counter intelligence Kashmir raids 3 dists in connection with transnational terror case

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Thursday conducted raids and searches at 10 places in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Shopian districts in the valley as part of its investigations into a transnational terror module The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducts raids in three targeted key locations, including Srinagar, Shopian and Ganderbal districts, linked to transnational terror module on Thursday. (ANI)

Incriminating materials, including digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones and laptops, were also recovered. The searches were conducted in the backdrop of a busting of a big terror module for terrorist recruitment that was in touch with handlers across the border, officials said.

“Our sleuths conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Shopian, leading to the busting of a significant terrorist recruitment module operating in coordination with handlers from across the Line of Control (LoC) and in connivance with a network based in Bangladesh. The searches were carried out at 10 locations in the Kashmir Valley in pursuance of search warrants issued by the special judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, in connection with case under Sections 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered at CIK police station,” the police spokesman said, adding that during the course of investigation, it has emerged that the module is being handled by a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Shabir Ahmad Lone, originally hailing from Kangan, in Ganderbal district of Kashmir, who operates under multiple aliases including Raju and Zafar Saddique.

“The handler is highly radicalised and trained, having undergone structured arms training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Shabir initially worked as an over-ground worker for a terrorist outfit in the late 1990s before joining terrorist organisation LeT in the early 2000s. He later infiltrated into India via the Bangladesh border and has remained actively involved in terror-related activities, including conspiracy in high-profile attacks. After facing legal proceedings in India in the past, he exfiltrated to Bangladesh, where he has since been operating and coordinating terrorist recruitment and network expansion.”

The CIK said during investigations it was further revealed that Shabir is in close touch with senior leadership of proscribed terrorist organisations and has played a key role in reviving cross-border terror modules. “He is currently believed to be based in Bangladesh and continues to direct operations through a network of associates and over-ground workers as such is most wanted terrorist operating from foreign land.”

Police said that ths CIK had earlier arrested one of his close associates, Irfan Ahmad Wani, 45, from Heerpura, Shopian, who was working as a religious functionary at a local mosque.

“Preliminary probe indicates that the accused was in continuous contact with the handler Shabir and other terrorists based in Pakistan and Afghanistan through encrypted messaging platforms and was actively engaged in facilitating recruitment, radicalisation, and logistical support at the local level.”

Police said that investigation has further revealed that the module was using encrypted communication platforms and other digital means to maintain secrecy and coordinate with handlers across borders. “During the searches conducted today, incriminating materials including digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones, laptops, and other documents having bearing on the investigation were recovered and seized. The ongoing investigation is aimed at dismantling the broader terror ecosystem by identifying and taking strict legal action against all individuals involved, including over-ground workers (OGWs), facilitators, conduits, and sympathisers operating both within the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and from foreign soil, including Bangladesh.”