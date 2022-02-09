Counter magnet, satellite towns figure in draft development plan for Shimla

A counter magnet and four satellite towns are among the key proposals in the Himachal Pradesh government’s draft development plan for Shimla which would help decongest and transfer urbanisation load from the core city.

Counter-magnet towns are identified as those that can be developed as alternative centres of growth and attract migrants to them.

In Shimla, the town is proposed to be built near airport, which would accommodate future population while the satellite towns will come up near Ghandal, Naldehra, Fagu and Chamiyana that would house five to 10 lakh people.

The town and country planning department has sought suggestions from all stakeholders for the GIS-based development plan being prepared under the AMRUT scheme.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said an interim development plan was floated for Shimla in 1979, but could not be finalised for 40 years. “We are now in the process to finalise the development plan draft, which has been notified,” he added.

The new plan envisages a transit-oriented and non-motorised system for which a bypass has been proposed, integrating it with the existing and newly developed areas, including counter magnet and satellite towns.

“Ropeway and rapid transport system has been proposed to strengthen the public transportation system and reduce the existing traffic, besides multimodal hubs, tunnels, multilevel parking and junction improvement across the city,” said Bhardwaj.

There would be dedicated freight mobility for reducing the congestion caused due to heavy motor vehicles that otherwise cross through the Shimla planning area.

The plan also proposes to develop heritage walks in the core area, agro-based tourism, eco-tourism, forest tourism, including walking and running trails and sky bridges.

To further boost the tourism, Shimla town is proposed to be developed as a heli-taxi hub.

The land uses

Residential land use has been changed from 5.51% out of the total planning area to 12.15% in order to accommodate the future population spike. Out of developed areas, the residential area has been increased from 56.44% to 63.25%.

Commercial development is a prime factor to cater the robust urban development and hence the area under commercial use has been increased from 0.41% as can be seen in existing land use to 0.53% in the proposed land use.

Out of developed areas, commercial use has been increased from 4.16% to 2.75%. In addition, commercial land use has been provided in form of mixed land use, along with the main roads, which has been increased from 3.99% to 9.36%, said Bhardwaj.

“In order to create employment opportunities in non-polluting small scale industries, various provisions have been made in building guidelines and the area under industrial use has been increased from 0.15 sq km to 0.24 sq km, which is 0.51% of total proposed developed area,” he added.

The area under public and semi-public use has been increased from 1.15% to 1.39% based upon the identification of government land available.

The area proposed under transportation and communication, which is 4.81% as per ELU, has been increased to 6.27% in PLU through the creation of an extensive interwoven road network.

The draft development plan meant for Shimla planning area includes municipal corporation, special area development authority, Kufri, Shoghi, Ghanahatti and additional planning area with a time period up to 2041.

Total 22,450 hectares are proposed as an area of operation of the plan.

