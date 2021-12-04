Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Country’s first ‘lifelong care centre’ for specially abled to come up in Ambala
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday laid the foundation stone of ‘Lifelong Care Centre’ for persons with disabilities in Ambala Cantonment through a videoconference; the centre is said to be the first of its kind in India
Haryana home minister and local MLA Anil Vij, along with minister of state for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav, at the project site in Ambala on Friday.
Haryana home minister and local MLA Anil Vij, along with minister of state for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav, at the project site in Ambala on Friday.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday laid the foundation stone of ‘Lifelong Care Centre’ for such people in Ambala Cantonment through a videoconference. The centre is said to be the first of its kind in India.

Haryana home minister and local MLA Anil Vij, along with minister of state for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav, attended the programme at the project site in Sector 34.

The centre will be constructed at a cost of 31.71 crore and is spread across five acres of land. It will have 40 rooms that can accommodate 100 inmates, where yoga, food, clothing and medical facilities will be available under one roof, officials said.

Vij said following a proposal by the United Nations, the state government has provided pension facilities to various categories of the disabled and age concession in all job groups.

