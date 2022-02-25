Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Couple ends life in Hoshiarpur hotel

The couple told the hotel staff they had consumed a poisonous substance, following which they were rushed to the civil hospital.
The incident came to light when the Hoshiarpur hotel staff opened the room in the morning and found the duo struggling for life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

A young couple allegedly ended their life at a hotel in the city’s Sukhiabad area on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the hotel staff opened the room in the morning and found the duo struggling for life. The couple told the hotel staff they had consumed a poisonous substance, following which they were rushed to the civil hospital. While the woman was declared brought dead, the man, aged 21, succumbed during treatment.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Surjit Singh said both had gone missing from their homes on Wednesday but the families had not lodged any complaint with the police. He revealed that an empty bottle, believed to have been containing the poison that the couple ingested, was recovered from the spot.

