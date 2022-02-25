Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple ends life in Hoshiarpur hotel
chandigarh news

Couple ends life in Hoshiarpur hotel

The couple told the hotel staff they had consumed a poisonous substance, following which they were rushed to the civil hospital.
The incident came to light when the Hoshiarpur hotel staff opened the room in the morning and found the duo struggling for life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The incident came to light when the Hoshiarpur hotel staff opened the room in the morning and found the duo struggling for life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 02:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

A young couple allegedly ended their life at a hotel in the city’s Sukhiabad area on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the hotel staff opened the room in the morning and found the duo struggling for life. The couple told the hotel staff they had consumed a poisonous substance, following which they were rushed to the civil hospital. While the woman was declared brought dead, the man, aged 21, succumbed during treatment.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Surjit Singh said both had gone missing from their homes on Wednesday but the families had not lodged any complaint with the police. He revealed that an empty bottle, believed to have been containing the poison that the couple ingested, was recovered from the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out