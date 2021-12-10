Courageous commander with mettle: People of Baramulla pay tributes to Gen Bipin Rawat

In North Kashmir’s Baramulla town, locals and officers who served alongside General Bipin Rawat had fond memories about his tenure as the GoC of the division almost a decade ago.

The Dagger Division or the 19 infantry Division is one of the Army’s strategic divisions that overlooks the Line of Control from the Gulmarg to Nowgam sectors. In 2012, General Rawat had served as the General Officer-in-Command (GoC) of the division and during his tenure, he had developed personal friendships with many locals and the officers in the police and the administration. He was in touch with them even after becoming the Army Chief and the CDS.

Soon after an air crash that resulted in the death of General Rawat, many locals posted their pictures with him that were taken on various occasions and described him as an upright officer.

“A sad day for the country. A gentleman officer and a courageous commander with mettle. Fond memories of him leading from the front and we would often see him at the forefront with joint teams of SFs in counter-terror operations. The nation owes you gratitude for your selfless service. RIP sir,” wrote senior superintendent of police Imtiyaz Hussain while posting his picture along with General Rawat taken in Baramulla.

Imtiyaz had worked with General Rawat when he was heading the 5 Sector RR and Hussain was an additional SP, Sopore. Both the officers remained in touch till the death of the CDS on Wednesday.

Nisar Ahmad, a scribe from Binner village in Baramulla, had an old connection with General Rawat. “I knew his family for long. His father was also a senior Army officer in Baramulla and knew my father since the 80s. General Rawat even attended my wedding in 2005 when he was the Sector Commander and posted in Sopore.” Nisar said he was planning to meet him next week in New Delhi. “For me, he was a family friend, and will miss him. He used to message me on every festival. “

Another young police officer from Baramulla, Sheikh Adil, also shared a few pictures that he had taken with the CDS. “In the passing away of General Bipin Rawat, the country has lost a great leader in uniform. It’s a colossal loss. Some fond memories.”

A former principal of Baramulla Degree College, Harbajan Singh Bali, also posted pictures with the CDS that he had taken during his tenure in Baramulla.

BJP leader Mushtaq Nowsheri also posted his picture with the family of General Rawat while remembering his services in north Kashmir and for the country.

Meanwhile, a function was organised by the Army at Sherwani Hall at Baramulla to pay tributes to General Rawat. It was attended by civilians also.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps, along with GOC, Dagger Division, Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria and prominent persons from the civil and the district administration paid homage. “General Rawat had tremendous affection and love for people where he served, especially in Baramulla, Uri and Sopore,” Pandey said. Meanwhile, candles were lit in Machil, Keran and Baramulla in the memory of General Rawat.