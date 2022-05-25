Court acquits two gangsters in SAD councillor’s killing in Amritsar
A local court on Tuesday acquitted two notorious gangsters in the killing of a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor in Amritsar, observing that the bullet which hit the deceased was not fired from the pistol that was recovered from the accused.
Former SAD councillor Joginderpal alias Ginda was shot at by two persons at a temple in Dr BR Colony here November 8, 2016, following which he died. Saraj Singh Sandhu alias Saraj Mintu and Sagar alias Boby Malhotra were accused in the case.
Reacting to the court’s judgement, Boby’s lawyer Amandeep Singh said, “police had seized a pistol with the arrest of Boby. The bullet which hit Ginda was sent for forensic examination. The report of the bullet showed that it was not fired from the pistol that was recovered from Boby. This was the main contending point on the basis of which the duo has been acquitted.”
Both Saraj and Boby are facing other criminal cases, including high-profile murders of a Hindu leader and a Congress councillor in Amritsar.
Boby is the prime accused in the killing of Congress party’s councillor Gurdeep Pehlwan in 2018. Boby, who is a close associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpurai and is facing more than three dozen criminal cases, had allegedly nursed a grudge against Pehalwan.
Saraj is a prime accused in the killing of Vipin Sharma, an Amritsar-based leader of a right-wing organisation called Hindu Sangharsh Sena, in Jalandhar in 2018. Punjab Police had announced ₹ 5 lakh reward on Saraj.
Ludhiana logs two fresh Covid cases
Two Covid cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the district's total case count to 1,09,929. While 1,07,636 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. More news in brief Jujhar Group of Companies to hire 1,000 employees Ludhiana Jujhar Group of Companies has announced that they will hire around 1,000 employees from the state within this financial year from across the categories such as technology, sales and marketing.
Ludhiana: Couple, aide booked in fake air ticket scam
Seven days after a travel agent threatened to self-immolate at the janata darbar held by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging police inaction, a Ludhiana-based couple and their aide have been booked for selling him 273 fake air tickets. The accused have been identified as Deepak Raj of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road; his wife Saru Singh and their aide Deepak Sharma of Adarsh Nagar, Chandigarh Road.
New incinerators to bolster processing of Chandigarh’s domestic sanitary waste
With an aim to process domestic sanitary waste collected from households at the city's three material recovery facilities (MRF), the municipal corporation will install an incinerator each at the three centres. The incinerators will have a capacity of 400-500 kg each and will cost MC an estimated ₹30 lakh. The MRF centres are located in Industrial Area, Phase 1; 3BRD, Industrial Area, Phase 2, and Sector 25.
Ludhiana | PAC members meet forest minister, urge to shift textile park away from Sutlej floodplains
The members of Public Action Committee for Sutlej and Mattewara, along with the members of farmers' unions, on Tuesday met Punjab forest and wildlife preservation minister Lal Chand Kataruchak requesting him to shift the mega textile park site in Kum Kalan area away from Sutlej floodplains.
Ludhiana MC forms 41 teams of check illegal water and sewerage connections
The municipal corporation on Tuesday formed 41 teams— comprising 124 employees from operation and maintenance cell, property tax branch and newly-recruited staff employees— to carry out surveys on property tax, sewerage and water connections. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the teams were formed following a meeting conducted by additional commissioner Rishipal. Singh told that each team would consist of two employees who will cover 40–50 properties each day.
