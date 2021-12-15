Court extends stay on demolition of former Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM till Jan 28

The judicial member of J&K special tribunal, Jammu, Rajesh Sekhri on Tuesday extended the stay against demolition of a house belonging to former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and his wife Mamta Singh in Nagrota, till January 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The special tribunal allowed Nirmal Singh and his wife to file objections in an application filed by whistleblower advocate Muzzaffar Ali Shah.

Shah has sought his impleadment as party respondent in the appeal filed by Mamta Singh against the demolition order of their house situated at Ban village, Panjgrain (Nagrota).

During the hearing, advocate Adarsh Sharma, appearing for JDA, filed a detailed reply and objections to the appeal preferred by Mamta Singh.

In the objections, JDA stated that the area of village Ban/Panjgrain (Nagrota) was notified in the local area limits of JDA, as such, any person who undertakes/intends to construct something in the land notified in the local area limits outside JMC limits has to take a valid legal building permission for construction from JDA, as it is the custodian of the master plan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JDA has also denied the stand of the appellant of Nirmal Singh and his wife Mamta Singh with regard to the completion of the construction of their house in 2017.

The JDA, in its reply, categorically submitted that the appellant constructed the house without permission from the competent authority as the area.

The plot is part of land measuring 12 acres purchased by some senior BJP leaders through a company Himgiri Infrastructure Development Limited, of which Mamta Singh was a shareholder.

A month after construction of the house started in October 2017, the Army informed and requested the then deputy commissioner, Jammu, through a letter on November 2, 2017, to order the police authority and civil administration concerned stop it since the activity was in violation of the Works of Defence Act, 1903.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nirmal Singh was then the deputy CM.

The Army had also lodged a written complaint before SHO Nagrota on November 27, 2017, and also approached Jammu SSP on December 12 for registration of an FIR.

However, there were no action, which compelled the then Corps Commander 16 Corps Lt General Saranjeet Singh to write a letter on March 19, 2018 to Nirmal Singh, who was deputy CM then.

Army then moved the High Court in May 2018 and the matter is sub-judice.