Court to deliver verdict in rape case against ex-Jalandhar bishop on Jan 14

Thiruvananthapuram : The special court in Kottayam will deliver its verdict in a nun rape case on January 14 in which former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal is the lone accused. The case against Mulakkal was registered by Kerala Police in June 2018 after the 43-year-old nun filed a complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case attracted national attention after five fellow nuns staged a sit-in in Kochi seeking action against the Bishop. In her compliant, the victim said she was subjected to sexual abuse by the bishop during the period between 2014 and 2016.

Later, he was arrested and removed from the post of the bishop. He was charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (2) (indulging in sex by exhorting authority), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Earlier, Mulakkal had approached the high court and Supreme Court with discharge petitions but both were rejected. There were also many attempts to delay the trial and some witnesses were also turned hostile.

One of the key witnesses in the case, Father Kattuthara, died mysteriously in 2019. Cardinal Mar George Alancherry, senior-most priest of the Catholics in the state, was also deposed in the case as a witness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the police provided security to fellow nuns and the victim, who are staying at the convent since the case surfaced. There were many attempts to vacate these nuns from the convent but later the high court had to intervene.

The victim is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab, which also runs three convents in Kerala. But Mulakkal denied all charges saying he was framed after he took action against her for financial irregularities in the convent. Despite widespread criticism, the church reportedly supported the accused and allegedly tried to isolate the nuns. Reformists in the church later formed an outfit Save Our Sisters (SOS), which took up their cause.