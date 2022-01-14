Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid: 21 people succumb, 7,642 test positive in Punjab

Updated on Jan 14, 2022 10:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Friday registered another surge in Covid-19 pandemic with 7,642 people testing positive and 21 succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest death toll in a day during the present surge, which took the total to 16,731. The state’s infection tally has climbed to 6,49,736, of which 34,303 cases are still active, stated a medical bulletin.

At 21.19%, positivity rate of the state on Friday was also the highest in the third wave, with Bathinda registering a record 43.35% amid 469 new cases.

Ludhiana witnessed 1,808 fresh cases, at 43.17% positivity rate, and SAS Nagar accounted for 1,215 at a positivity rate of 34.99%.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar registered 695 cases followed by 634 in Patiala, 462 in Hoshiarpur, 445 in Amritsar, 299 in Gurdaspur, 272 in Pathankot, 259 in Kapurthala and 248 in Ropar.

With 3,612 people recovering from the virus, the number of those cured has reached 5,98,702, according to the bulletin. As many as 1,89,452 doses of the vaccine were also administered on Wednesday.

