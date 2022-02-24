Covid: 29 students of 2 schools test positive in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh logged 190 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,82,728 while the death toll mounted to 4,094 after seven patients died of the viral infection.

The maximum 78 cases were reported from Kangra. Among the patients were 29 students of two schools as 17 students and one staffer of Government Senior Secandory School Hauri Devi and 12 students of Dadh schools have tested positive.

Thirty cases were reported from Hamirpur, 19 from Chamba, 18 from Shimla, 14 from Solan, 12 from Mandi, seven from Bilaspur, three from Kullu and two each from Kinnaur and Una. Three fatalities each have been reported from Hamirpur and Kangra and one from Mandi. No case was reported from Lahaul-Spiti for second consecutive day.

Active cases slightly gone up to 1,570 and recoveries reached 2,77,045 after 141 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst with 63,162 cases followed by Mandi (38,575) and Shimla (35,447).

J&K logs 100 infections, one death

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed one Covid-related death on Wednesday, even as 100 fresh infections were recorded, an official health bulletin said.

On Tuesday, the union territory had logged 137 Covid infections. The third wave of Covid, which peaked in January, has now ebbed with below 200 daily cases for the past six days.

As many as 182 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 1,365.

The officials said 66,318 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) to 0.15%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 30 infections, while 70 cases and a death were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 12 new cases, followed by single digit or zero cases in rest of the nine districts. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 29 cases followed by 25 in Doda.

Health officials said that of the 4,838 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 0.91% or 44 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 15,747 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.142 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,46,534 while the recovery rate has reached 98.64%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,52,647 and the death toll has reached 4,748.