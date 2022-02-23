Covid: 8 deaths, 271 cases recorded in HP

The Covid death tally in Himachal rose to 4,087 after eight more people succumbed to the infection on Tuesday.

A total of 271 fresh cases took the state’s total case tally to 2,82,538. The highest of 75 cases were reported from Kangra, 48 from Shimla, 39 from Hamirpur, 25 from Chamba, 22 from Mandi, 21 from Solan, 15 from Una, 13 from Sirmaur, eight from Bilaspur, three from Kullu and two from Kinnaur. No case was reported from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases came down to 1,528 and recoveries reached 2,76,904 after 365 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst with 63,084 cases followed by Mandi (38,563) and Shimla (35,429).

J&K logs 137 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed no Covid-related death on Tuesday, even as 137 fresh infections were recorded, an official health bulletin said.

On Monday, the union territory had logged 104 infections and a death.

The third wave of Covid, which peaked in January, has now ebbed with below 200 daily cases for the past five days. As many as 381 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 1,448.

The officials said 63,539 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) to 0.21%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 37 infections, while 100 cases were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 22 new cases, followed by single digit or zero cases in rest of the nine districts. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 30 cases followed by 25 in Doda.

Health officials said that of the 4,838 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 1.05% or 51 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 23,745 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.141 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,46,352 while the recovery rate has reached 98.63%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,52,547 and the death toll has reached 4,747.