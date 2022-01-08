Covid cases continue to surge in Punjab, 2,901 test positive

Chandigarh: In yet another big jump in coronavirus cases, Punjab reported 2,901 fresh infections on Friday while one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Health officials said 70% of the cases are asymptomatic whereas rests are having mild symptoms. “We have only 60-70 cases in our hospitals as on day which shows patients with serious symptoms are almost negligible,” state’s nodal officer of Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said.

The new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,13,976 in the state, the bulletin said.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of infections for the past several days.

The state had recorded 2,427 infections on Thursday.

The positivity rate climbed to all-time high in seven months to 11.75% from 10.2% on Thursday.

With one more coronavirus-related fatality, the toll reached 16,663.

The number of active cases jumped to 9,425 from 6,687 a day before.

With 831 new cases, Patiala again reported the highest number of fresh infections. The district now accounts for 28% of the total Covid-19 cases in the state.

Among other districts, Ludhiana, Mohali, Amritsar and Jalandhar registered 324, 319, 276 and 266 new coronavirus cases, respectively.

The recovery count reached 5,87,888 with 135 more people recovering from the infection, the bulletin said.

As many as 186676 doses of the vaccine were administered on the day.