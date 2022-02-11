Covid cases decline, Chandigarh eases curbs

UT administration also allows schools and coaching centres to function at full capacity from February 14

With Covid cases on the decline, the Chandigarh administration on Thursday lifted the night curfew, and allowed schools and coaching centres to function at full capacity from February 14.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, also decided to resume walk-in registrations at their OPDs from February 14.

The administration has also removed restrictions on the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden will be opened from February 12. All activities, including boating, are already allowed at Sukhna Lake since January 27.

On January 6, the administration had imposed the night curfew from 10pm to 5am. It was relaxed by 2.5 hours on February 3 and restricted to between 12.30am and 5am.

Also, so far only Classes 10 to 12 at city schools, besides universities and colleges, were allowed to function in physical mode from February 1.

No curbs on markets, malls and gyms

All restrictions on markets, shops, apni mandis, malls, restaurants, hotels, bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, museums, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spas and health centres have been removed.

After shutting down gyms on January 6, relaxations were introduced on January 27 when gyms and health centres were allowed to operate till 10pm at 50% capacity.

But restrictions on gatherings, although relaxed somewhat, will remain.

Gathering for any purpose is restricted to 200 people for indoor and 500 for outdoor events. However, the total number of persons should not exceed 50% of the venue’s capacity.

Previously, gathering for any purpose was restricted to 100 people for indoor and 200 people for outdoor.

This order will come into force with effect from February 11 and will be applicable until further orders.

Any breach of the order will invite action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, along with other applicable laws.

Walk-in OPD registrations from 8am

Initially, PGIMER will allow walk-in registrations at its OPDs from 8am to 9am only.

In an official release, PGIMER said, “At present, the institute was allowing physical consultation only after prior appointments through tele-consultation. Now registration counters will be opened from 8am to 9am. This will ensure requisite physical distancing among patients and attendants.”

“Tele-consultation will also continue. People can register for it from 9.30am to 10.30am. The changes will come into effect from February 14,” the release added.

At GMCH-32, registrations will be open from 8am to 11am, and the OPDs will run from 9am to 1pm from Monday to Saturday. The hospital also decided to resume all elective surgeries and procedures from February 14. Its telemedicine and e-Sanjeevani consultations will also be available.

Before the contagion started, over 10,000 patients visited PGIMER’s OPDs daily.

After a sudden spike in the daily Covid-19 cases in early January, PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 had decided to suspend their walk-in OPD facilities from January 10.

GMSH-16 was the first to resume its physical OPDs fully on February 7.

Schools told to hold classes in hybrid mode

As per the orders issued by the UT school education director, classes at schools will be conducted in hybrid (both online and offline) mode.

Attendance for offline classes will not be compulsory, but all teaching and non-teaching staff will have to be present, and being fully vaccinated is a must for them. School heads can give medical exemptions where required.

Schools have been asked to prepare a staggered schedule to keep a check on crowding.

Written consent from parents will be needed to attend school. Students and staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend, and everybody entering the school will be thermally screened.