Covid cases double in a week in Haryana

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Haryana doubled last week indicating a gradual increase in the rate of infection amid apprehensions of an upcoming third wave of the pandemic.

As per the health department statistics, the state reported 436 cases last week (December 20-26) as compared to 178 the week before (December 13-19) and 200 cases two weeks ago (December 6-12).

The last time the state saw more than 400 infections in a week was during the June 28-July 4 period when 525 cases were reported during the decline of the second wave.

Gurugram leads with about 60% cases

As on Monday, Haryana has 536 active cases from 16 of 22 districts with Gurugram (317) alone accounting for about 60% of the active case count. While six districts have no active cases, eight districts have less than 10 active cases.

Only seven districts – Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra – have active cases in double digits. Panchkula and Faridabad are the only districts besides Gurugram to have more than 50 active cases.

‘International travellers most-infected’

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said the state government is keeping a close watch on the situation. “We have noticed that the increase in cases has primarily been due to infection among international travellers and their contacts. Omicron infected individuals, and their primary and secondary contacts are being traced and quarantined,” he said.

State nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary said the increase in cases is primarily due to international travellers. “About 70-75% people found infected have a history of international air travel. More than two-third new cases are from Gurugram,” Chaudhary said.

The eight Omicron positive cases detected in Haryana on December 26 and 27 as per the whole genome sequencing report from the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi substantiated the air travel factor.

Among the eight cases, two each Omicron variant patients had flown back from Netherlands and Canada, and one each from the US, the UK and Nigeria. The eighth case was a contact of the patient who had returned from Netherlands.

‘Omicron less severe than Delta’

On the possibility of a third wave, the state nodal officer said there is no need to panic but there is no room for complacency as well.

“The severity of Omicron variant is less than the Delta variant. That’s been the South African experience so far. The next two to three weeks will be crucial and we will get a clear picture on the trajectory. I am of the view that we will go the South Africa way because of high seropositivity rate in the population due to previous infections. Haryana’s latest serological survey has shown that 76.3% of our population have developed coronavirus antibodies,” said Dr Chaudhary.

The state nodal officer said going by past experience, they have to be careful, watchful and ready for any eventuality. “We cannot be lax as we know there are breakthrough infections. We need to be ready for the worst so that we are not caught off-guard. Besides bed and oxygen requirement, whole genome sequencing (WGS) has to be stepped up,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON