Covid claims seven more lives in Chandigarh tricity area

Showing no signs of let-up, Covid-19 claimed seven more lives in the tricity on Saturday, while 2,940 people tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Mohali recorded four deaths, followed by three in Chandigarh, which is the highest single-day toll for the UT in the third wave. The number of fatalities in the tricity has remained above four since January 16, when it peaked at eight. The total has climbed to 55 this month, with 31 casualties in Mohali, 21 in Chandigarh and just three in Panchkula district.

In terms of fresh cases, Mohali recorded 1,245, followed by 1,149 in Chandigarh and 546 in Panchkula. The tricity had hit the all-time high with 3,907 cases on January 16. After a significant drop to 2,215 the next day, the single-day tally has remained around 3,000 on the subsequent days. The month’s total has reached 45,229.

In comparison, during the peak of the second wave in May, the tricity had recorded 46,245 cases and 790 deaths in one month.

Talking about the low fatality rate, Dr Sanjeev Palta, the nodal officer of ICU management at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, said: “In the first and second wave of the pandemic, the virus was affecting lungs, and people were suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome. But this time, the virus is only affecting the upper respiratory track. As the infection is less in the lungs, the fatality rate too has dropped.”

According to Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, most fatalities are being reported among the elderly or those with severe comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases or cardiac-related issues. “A few were also found unvaccinated, and thus low on immunity,” she said.

Those who succumbed in Chandigarh included a 65-year-old woman from Sector 26 and a 67-year-old man from Sector 19. Both were fully vaccinated but comorbid. Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man, who resided in Sector 43, tested positive after being brought dead to hospital. He was a chronic alcoholic, though fully vaccinated.

In Mohali district, the deceased included two women, aged 75 and 76, from Nayagaon and Sector 67, respectively, besides two men, aged 56 and 75, from Ekta Vihar and Dera Bassi, respectively. Two of them had not taken even a single vaccine dose, said the health authorities.

Only 1% positive patients hospitalised

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the tricity stands at 19,836, including 8,834 patients in Mohali, 8,614 in Chandigarh and 2,364 in Panchkula. However, with most being asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, the cumulative hospitalisation rate is less than 1%.

In Chandigarh, only 144 (1.7%) people are hospitalised, while 8,380 are isolated at their homes and 90 at mini Covid care centres.

In Mohali, 8,834 are quarantined at home and only 24 (0.3%) are hospitalised, including one in critical condition. Panchkula has 2,343 patients isolated at homes and 21 (0.9%) undergoing treatment in hospitals.